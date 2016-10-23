Women unfold old memories; share tips for the care of their favourite garments

Women who have carefully kept their treasured Mysuru silk saris for over five decades were rewarded with prizes at a vintage sari contest organised recently by the Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation (KSIC).

Retired senior news correspondent from Doordarshan and 68-year-old Jayanagar resident Gayathri Chandrashekar won a prize for her royal blue Mysuru silk, which was manufactured in 1961-1962. “I got the sari for around Rs. 350 for my father’s 60th birthday celebration in 1974,” she said. “The secret to keeping it well is to wash it with soap nut and water before ironing it and placing it on a shelf.” She also added that she segregates her saris into three categorises — daily use, for work, and for special occasions, the last of which is rarely used. Ms. Chandrashekar has about 70 saris in her wardrobe and says that she treats all of them with respect, recalling the days when she wore them on air while reporting and received compliments.

Padma Manjunath, a 65-year-old homemaker from Mysuru, said that the secret to maintaining her five-and-a-half-decade old coffee brown sari, which she purchased for her wedding, is to not wash it. “I have worn the sari around 30 times but I have washed it only once. I leave it outside and then press it and kept it in a soft cloth,” she explains.

Old is gold

For another silk sari fan, 71-year-old Annapoorna V., also a homemaker from Mysuru, who has around 27 KSIC silks, the tryst with the brand is special because her father worked as the manager of the KSIC factory showroom in Mysuru. She won the prize for her black-checked sari, manufactured in 1960-1961 and purchased for her by her parents for Rs. 416. She buys a Mysuru silk sari every year and has been participating in the contest for the past three years, but she feels that the quality of the saris manufactured decades ago was better than what’s available in the market now. KSIC’s manager (marketing) S. Bhanuprakash said that they received 99 entries for the vintage sari contest, of which 17 have bagged prizes, adding, “Each sari has a unique code and we were able to use that to find out the year in which the saris were manufactured.”