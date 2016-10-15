Passengers complained of long queues for security check at 6 a.m.

It was a chaotic Friday morning at the Kempegowda International Airport for passengers who wanted to take the early flights out of the city. Passengers complained on social media that long queues for security check at 6 a.m. led to people waiting for more than an hour and inadequate ground staff made it a harrowing experience.

In the words of one Twitter user, KIA resembled “Russell Market’s fish stalls”. While mornings are usually an extremely busy time for the airport which sees footfalls of more than 52,000 passengers per day, the situation on Friday was worse than normal, frequent flyers said.

“I was travelling light and so did not have to stand at the check-in counter at all. I reached the security gates at 5.10 a.m. but completed the security check at 6.05 am. There was no one from the airport to assist passengers even when the line extended well past the tape barriers,” said Ajay Arora, who was flying to Chennai.

To make matters worse, airline staff were allowing passengers to cut the line as they wanted to stick to their schedule. “This led to several arguments,” Mr. Arora added.

Mornings are an extremely busy time for the airport, which handles upwards of 30 flights between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m.

BIAL denied allegations of inadequate staff and attributed the delay to the festival season rush. But officials acknowledged the extra rush on Friday. “There was a rush at the airport due to the holidays and the coming weekend. We always look to minimise inconvenience to passengers and are working on how their experience can be improved,” a BIAL spokesperson said.

“However, the situation on Friday could have been handled better and should have been foreseen considering the festival season,” said Bengaluru-based Harish Bijoor. “This is not how people who visit Bengaluru should be sent off. The wait at the security counter was just too long. The airport must make arrangements to ensure that this comes down as several passengers managed to clear security with only minutes left to catch their flights.”

Later in the evening, an advisory to passengers was tweeted on the @BLRAirport handle asking passengers to plan for heavy rush during the 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. peak hours.