The fifth edition of the M.S. Subbulakshmi Awards will give the next generation of classical singers a chance to showcase their talent.

To celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of M.S. Subbulakshmi, The Hindu and Saregama is hosting the event, which is aimed at promoting Carnatic music among the youth.

They will get an opportunity to exhibit their talents and win the prestigious Voice of the Year 2016 award. The call for entries began on September 16.

Participants between 18 and 25 can record their voice and submit it on or before October 4 to M.S. Subbulakshmi Award 2016, c/o Saregama, Kasi Arcade, III Floor, 116 Theyagaraya Road, T. Nagar, Chennai 17, along with their name, age, address and contact number. The regional finals will be conducted in six centres – Chennai, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kochi. The grand finale is scheduled to take place in Chennai in mid- November.

The Karnataka regional finals will be held in Bengaluru on November 5 at Gandhi Bhavan.

While participants from the rest of Tamil Nadu (other than Chennai, North and South Arcot and Puducherry) can participate in the regional finals in Coimbatore, those from Kerala will participate in the regional finals in Kochi.

Shortlisted participants from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will participate in the regional finals in Hyderabad and those from rest of India will participate in the regional finals in Mumbai. The regional winners will then compete at a grand finale in Chennai. The winners stand to win an opportunity to bring out their own album, by Saregama.

Sample voice in CD should not exceed 15 mins. For more information contact Anand at 09884009020, and for terms log on to www.thehindu.com/mssaward2016