The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has withdrawn affiliation of six schools belonging to the National Public School Group, which have been accused for forging and producing fake minority certificates.

The board, in a press release on Tuesday, has stated that affiliation of six schools that include - National Public School in Rajajinagar, National Public School in Indiranagar, National Public School in Koramangala, National Public School in H.S.R. Layout, National Public School in Mysuru and National Academy for Learning in Basaveshwara Nagar - have been withdrawn.

In August this year, the Department of Public Instruction had written to the CBSE urging the board to withdraw affiliation stating that the schools had dodged the 25 per cent reservation under the RTE quota by forging and producing fake minority certificates. These schools are run by the National Education Trust and allied trusts in Bengaluru and Mysuru. The letter had stated: “The management of these schools have violated the RTE Act and are indulging in fraudulent means in order to circumvent the provisions of the RTE Act and are involved in criminal activities. Hence, this is a request to withdraw the CBSE affiliation of the schools and to take any further action as per extant rules.”

The issue came to light in February this year when the National Commission for Minority Educational Institutions wrote to the Commissioner for Public Instruction pointing out that the minority certificates produced by the schools under the group were forged. An FIR has already been filed against the school in Mysuru. However, though the Bengaluru city police have received a complaint against five school managements, they are yet to register an FIR. K.P. Gopalkrishna, the founder-chairman of the group, was unavailable for comment.