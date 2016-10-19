The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has restored the affiliation of six schools belonging to the National Public School (NPS) group for secondary and senior secondary classes. The Board has said that the restoration was in immediate effect until the final outcome of the case.

The move comes after the High Court of Karnataka last month granted a stay of the board’s action to disaffiliate the schools.

DPI recommendation

CBSE had disaffiliated the schools based on the recommendation of the Department of Public Instruction (DPI) that had initiated criminal proceedings against the managements for allegedly using a ‘forged’ minority certificate to avail exemption from granting admission to students under the RTE quota.