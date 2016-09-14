Central forces deployed in city even as curfew continues

The smell of burnt tyres and vehicles lingered in the air as a tense calm prevailed in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Most people stayed indoors and roads remained deserted.

G.B. Kumar who was injured in police action at the Hegganahalli cross on Monday evening succumbed to his injuries. Police said he had fallen during the lathi charge and suffered serious injuries. One person had died due to bullet injuries during the incident at the same spot on Monday.

Curfew remained in force in 16 police station limits in the city and prohibitory orders, under Section 144, in other parts ensured schools, colleges and business establishments were all closed.

Ten more companies of Central paramilitary forces were deployed in the city in addition to the 10 that had arrived on Monday and State police were out on the roads in full strength. It was not till late evening that the Metro services resumed and buses and vehicles began returning on the roads.

CM sends out stern warning

After facing the worst violence the city has seen in over a decade, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah sent out a stern warning to protesters. He assured people, especially linguistic minorities, of making honest and serious efforts to protect them as well as their properties. “We are committed to protecting the properties of Tamil-speaking people. We appeal to Tamil Nadu to protect Kannada-speaking people in that State,” he said.

Categorically stating the State would “abide” by the apex court directive, Mr. Siddaramaiah said he would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, at the earliest, and seek his intervention.

A decision to this effect was taken after holding consultations with the senior leaders of the ruling Congress and discussing the issue at an emergency meeting of the Council of Ministers.

“I will meet the Prime Minister on Wednesday itself if he gives me an appointment,” Mr. Siddaramaiah told reporters.

During the meeting with the Prime Minister, he said, he would explain the ground realities and request him to convene a meeting with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa to find a solution.

Pointing out that the present directive by the Supreme Court to release water to Tamil Nadu was only an interim arrangement, he said the State had decided to release water despite serious distress hoping to gain when its main special leave petition would come up before the Supreme Court on October 18.

Observing that violence was not the solution to the Cauvery row, he appealed to people to maintain calm and to exercise restraint.