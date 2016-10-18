A three-judge Bench of the Supreme Court will on Tuesday hear the three appeals filed by Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala against various aspects of the final award passed by the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal on February 5, 2007.

Justice Dipak Misra, Justice Amitava Roy and Justice A.M. Khanwilkar, before whom the appeals filed by the States will come up for hearing, will also examine the report on the ground realities in the Cauvery basin submitted by the high-level technical panel. The committee was constituted by a two-judge Bench of the apex court based on a suggestion made by the Union government.

Issues

Various issues including constitutional validity of the provision of the Inter-State Water Disputes Act that equates the decisions of the Water Dispute Tribunals to the decree or orders passed by the SC, correctness of the allocation of Cauvery waters to the three States and Union territory of Pondicherry by the tribunal, Tamil Nadu’s plea for constituting the Cauvery Management Board, are before the apex court for adjudication.