The State government will comply with the Supreme Court order on releasing 2,000 cusecs of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu till further orders. Official sources in the government told The Hindu that the order was “implementable”.

Hearing of appeals

On October 4, the apex court had directed the State to release 2,000 cusecs of water from October 7 to 18. On Tuesday, a three-judge Bench, led by Justice Dipak Misra, directed the State to release 2,000 cusecs to Tamil Nadu till further orders.

Meanwhile, the court will continue to hear on Wednesday the question of maintainability of the appeals filed by Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala against the 2007 final award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal.

‘Won’t tolerate violence’

On Tuesday, the court acknowledged that both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are in dire need of water, but warned both governments that it will not tolerate any act of violence from its citizens.

On Tuesday, SC acknowledged both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu were in dire need of water