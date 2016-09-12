Prohibitory Orders imposed across the city

With the Supreme Court, on Monday, modifying its order on release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, instances of violence were reported across Karnataka once again. Soon after instances of violence were reported across the city, the Bengaluru City Police have clamped prohibitory orders as a preventive measure.

Bengaluru

With violence spreading across the city, the citizens were gripped with panic. There was total chaos on Mysuru Road. At many parts along Mysuru Road, road blockades were put in place.

Private schools in the city intimated the parents to take home their wards. Some schools deploying additional teachers to ensure that children reached their home safely. Several students were stranded as some schools have suspended their bus services. Several colleges too have declared half a day holiday. Several techies also took to social media warning people against taking out vehicles with TN registration.

Protests by pro-Kannada outfits were held in many places, including Mysuru Bank Circle, where members formed a human chain and blocked the arterial road. At Yelahanka New Town, a lorry bearing TN registration was stoned. Eyewitnesses said that the police on the spot dispersed the crowd. At NICE Road, near PES College Toll Gate, a lorry bearing TN registration was set on fire. On Mysuru Road, a sports utility vehicle bearing TN registration was set on fire. A truck with TN registration was set on fire at Magadi Road and Timber Yard Layout. An outlet of Adyar Anand Bhavan at the Satellite Bus Stand was stoned and premises damaged.

Vatal Nagaraj and other pro-Kannada organisations were detained in front of Vidhana Soudha. They met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah earlier and appealed to him to protect Kannadigas in Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, members of Tamil Sangam in the city have approached Mr. Siddaramaiah seeking protection for the over 25 lakh Tamilians in the city.

In the wake of fresh violence, Namma Metro services were suspended. The shutters of the stations were downed by the BMRCL personnel. The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) suspended all services to Tamil Nadu in the morning.

Around 18,000 police personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order across the city. This security is on the scale of the one that was put in place during the recent Karnataka bandh, said a senior police official. Around 400 persons have been arrested so far, the police confirmed.

Mysuru, Chamarajanagar

Stray instances of stone pelting were reported on TN registered vehicles were reported at Lorry Stand at Nanjangud Road. Fearing that the violence may escalate, a few private schools declared half day and asked the parents to take home their wards.

A sports utility vehicle was set on fire by miscreants at St Mary’s Circle at Chamundipuram, Mysuru.

The Tamil Nadu border along Chamarajanagar district was sealed in the wake of fresh violence. "We have sealed the borders and are not allowing any vehicle to pass through," said Kuldeep Kumar Jain, Superintendent of Police, Chamarajanagar district.

The district police had already set up check-posts on the seven roads leading to Tamil Nadu from Chamarajanagar district.

One truck bearing Tamil Nadu registration numbers was stoned in Chamarajanagar on Monday. One person has been arrested in the connection, Mr. Jain added.

However, vehicles are going up to the border, where passengers are alighting and crossing the check-post by foot before taking a different vehicle to their respective destinations in Tamil Nadu, police said.

Hassan/Chikkamagaluru

Pro-Kannada activists, who were staging a protest in front of a Tamil Nadu based industry in the industrial area near Hassan on Monday, were taken into custody by the Hassan police. As soon as the news of attack on Kannadgias in Tamil Nadu spread, around 25 pro-Kannada activists assembled in front of the Precot Meridian Ltd, a manufacturer of cotton yarn and fabrics, and staged a protest. The protesters raised slogans against Tamil Nadu. The police, who reached the spot, took the activists into custody.

A Tamil Nadu registered truck was stopped by pro-Kannada activists on the outskirts of Chikkamagaluru town. They forced the driver to stop the vehicle and raised slogans against Tamil Nadu government.

As many as three trucks were pelted with stones on the outskirts of Hassan city. Pro-Kannada activists threw stones at the trucks, raising slogans against Tamil Nadu. They also criticised the Supreme Court’s verdict.

The protesters stopped trucks in the industrial area near here and broke glass panes. They took the drivers to task for visiting Karnataka. They were not ready to listen to the drivers, who were requesting them not to damage the vehicle. Tamil Nadu registered vehicles were the target of the protesters.

Another group of protesters tried to lay siege to Precot Meridian Ltd, a cotton yarn manufacturing unit in the industrial area on the city outskirts. The group targeted the industry because it was a Tamil Nadu based industry. They tried to get inside the factory. However, the police intervened and took around 20 activists into custody.

Shivamogga

Classes were suspended at Government Tamil Higher Primary School in Shivamogga city on Monday owing to protests staged by the activists of Nava Karnataka Nirmana Vedike. The protesters said that Tamil medium schools should not be allowed to function in Karnataka till farmers here get justice.

‘Protect harmony between Karnataka, TN’

Meanwhile, condemning the attack on Kannadigas in various parts of Tamil Nadu and attack on vehicles bearing Karnataka registration, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that he would write to his counterpart Jayalalithaa to cooperate in protecting the harmony between two states. Besides promising Ms. Jayalalithaa to protect Tamilians in Karnataka, he expected similar gesture from her.

Soon after learning about reported attacks on Kannadigas in various parts of Tamil Nadu, Mr. Siddaramaiah directed Director General of Police Karnataka to speak to his counterpart in Tamil Nadu with regard to providing security to Kannadigas there.

“I have also directed the Chief Secretary to speak to his counterpart in Tamil Nadu against giving room for violence against Kannadigas. I will also write to Ms. Jayalalithaa, besides speaking to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to impress upon the Tamil Nadu government to protect Kannadigas there,” he said.