The State Cabinet will meet on Saturday evening to take a decision on the Supreme Court order directing Karnataka to release 6000 cusecs of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu from October 1 to 6, and formation of the Cauvery Management Board (CMB).

The State had defied earlier two orders of the Supreme Court by not releasing water to Tamil Nadu.

The Cabinet is expected to discuss various suggestions given by leaders of the Opposition parties at an all-party meeting scheduled in the afternoon. The all-party meeting has been called to seek consensus on the Supreme Court order.

Soon after the all-party meeting, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would preside over a cabinet meet at 6 p.m. at the State Secretariat. The cabinet is expected to debate at length all suggestions given by various leaders.

Meanwhile, the first day in office is likely to be hectic for Subhash Chandra Khuntia, a 1981 batch IAS officer, who assumed charge as Chief Secretary of the State on Saturday morning.