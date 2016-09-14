calm after the storm:The otherwise busy NICE Road in Bengaluru saw little traffic on Tuesday.– Photo: Bhagya Prakash K.

Vehicular movement was sparse and most shops and commercial establishments remained closed

Empty roads, heavy police presence, crowds thronging the remnants of violence, and police convoy keeping vigil, the city brokered an uneasy peace on Tuesday.

Though curfew was officially imposed in at least 15 police station limits — including all along Mysuru Road — it did not seem to be strictly enforced. Vehicular movement was sparse and most shops and commercial establishments remained closed.

Transport services along these areas were reduced to a trickle. Hospitals saw a significant dip in patients as many struggled to find transportation.

In many places, particularly Mysuru Road, the smell of burnt rubber remained in the air, while the remains of torched vehicles strewed the road. The police did rounds, checking vehicles intermittently and directing groups to return to their homes.

Hegganahalli tense

The day saw only minor incidents of violence, primarily around Hegganahalli near Laggere, where police firing had taken place on Monday. Early in the morning, the police had to disperse a group that got into a scuffle with five streetvendors plying in the area. Sporadic instances of tyres being burnt there were reported.

Scores of people, who had ventured out of their homes in the sensitive area, were taken into preventive custody.

Residents said that late on Monday night, the police barged into their homes and picked up people accusing them of being connected with the violent protest. “Two of my relatives were picked up while they were watching television. They had nothing to do with the violence. While one of them returned home, another is still in the police station,” said Ravi, a resident of Gajanagar.

The charred remains of trucks and other vehicles could be seen all around the area, and these became points of attraction for the curious.

The police had to routinely disperse numerous persons who came to the NICE Link Road toll gate at Hoskerehalli, where a truck carrying clothes was torched, and who were sifting through the clothes to take back home. Similarly, the police were on their feet chasing away curious onlookers who came to click pictures of the torched trucks at New Timber Yard and Mysuru Road.

Parked vehicles

The chaos of Monday’s violence and the exodus of office-goers was perhaps best seen in the Metro parking lot at Mysuru Road station. With metro services being shut down and commuters finding alternative routes home, nearly 1,000 two-wheelers and 87 cars remained parked overnight in the parking lot. On Tuesday morning, with platoons standing guard, many returned to retrieve their vehicles.

However, office-goers, who parked their Tamil Nadu registration vehicles hidden in their offices, said it will take them days to find the courage to bring out their vehicles.