Security has been tightened in and around the city in the wake of the Supreme Court hearing on Cauvery issue scheduled to come up in the afternoon on Friday.

As a precautionary measure, over 450 people have been taken into preventive custody and the police has deployed additional personnel in sensitive areas.

Patrolling has been intensified at the entry and exit points of the city, a senior police officer said.

The police has also been advising people not to travel to Tamil Nadu in vehicle with Karnataka registration. An IT professional, who was on his way to Chennai, was sent back from Attibele check post. “I was advised by the police not to go further as the situation is still tense,” he told The Hindu.