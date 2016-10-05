The tension between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu over the Cauvery issue has disrupted the supply of idli rice, leading to it being almost not available in the market, traders say.

There is no stock even though the price has increased from Rs. 32 to Rs. 36 per kg.

Besides, wholesale dealers are finding it difficult to get green peas, peas dal and fried moong dal that are imported through Chennai and Tuticorn ports in Tamil Nadu.

“Very few trucks are plying between the two States. The consignment has to be brought up to the Hosur border from where it has to be loaded on to a new truck. This additional cost is getting passed on to the consumer who has to pay Re. 1 more per kg for the goods,” he said.