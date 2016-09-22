The Cauvery row has turned out to be tricky for the principal Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party, which boycotted the crucial all-party meeting on Wednesday to discuss the Supreme Court order.

Accusing the Congress government of indulging in double-talk and betrayal, BJP State president B.S. Yeddyurappa has alleged that his party had “lost faith” in the government and hence abstained from the meeting. He described it as a meaningless exercise and a diversionary tactic aimed at hoodwinking the Opposition parties and people. He alleged that the Chief Minister wanted to make BJP a “culpable-partner” in his “sins of omission and commission.”

The situation has turned problematic for the BJP as it is in power at the Centre, and the State has been persistently demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention in resolving the row. The BJP, which has been attacking the Chief Minister over the handling of the Cauvery issue, hopes to gain from the episode. But at the same time, the party leaders are apprehensive that such an emotional issue can turn public anger against them as the Prime Minister is yet to give an appointment to the Chief Minister. The party leaders have been cautious in their approach, especially after the Tuesday order to release water to Tamil Nadu. It is being said that the party wanted to keep away from the all-party meeting as it would be embarrassing if there was any criticism of the Prime Minister.

Meeting with Uma Bharti

Meanwhile, BJP leaders met Union Water Resources Minister Uma Bharti in New Delhi to appraise her of the “severe distress” faced by Karnataka farmers.

Union Minister Ananth Kumar, along with party leaders from Karnataka including Jagadish Shettar and Pralhad Joshi, met the Minister.