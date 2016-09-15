With a few days remaining for the deadline to register for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2016, the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB), which is conducting the test this year, announced some changes in the processes. This includes the provision to make changes in the application after it has been submitted.

CAT 2016 will be held on December 4 in test centres across 138 cities. The last date for candidates to register online for the test is 5 p.m. on September 22.

An IIMB release said for the first time, candidates will have the option of correcting any errors in the application they have already submitted on the CAT application form webpage between October 1 and 5. The details they can make corrections in are the percentage of marks scored, work experience and programmes selected.

Dedicated help desk

In addition, initiatives for persons with disabilities (PWD) have also been announced, including a dedicated help desk (catpwdsupport@iimb.ernet.in) for their queries, and a separate tab on the CAT application webpage to capture assistance required by candidates who are PWDs, such as requests for a wheelchair or to enable the zoom feature, or the option to use a scribe. This option will be available from October 1 to 5.

The release also said alternate questions of equal difficulty will be provided for candidates with visual disability for purely visual questions such as graphs, pictures or maps. On the test day, candidates who are PWDs will be given ‘priority access’ (15 minutes before permitting other candidates) to the test venue for test registration.

“Every test centre assigned to PWD candidates will have a PWD coordinator to assist them. The contact details of the PWD coordinator will be provided to the candidates prior to the test,” the release said, adding that a fully functional wheelchair will also be made available at such centres.

‘Avoid last minute registrations’

CAT 2016 convenor Rajendra K. Bandi was also quoted in the release advising candidates to register early to avoid last minute inconvenience: “Going by the trends of previous years, there will be a huge surge in the number of registrations in the last two to three days, which increases the load on the servers, and can potentially impact the server response time.”