Cab driver allegedy beaten up by 3 Africans in K.R. Puram

more-in

A cab driver was allegedly beaten up by three African nationals in K.R. Puram on Friday night.

Santosh picked up an African national identified as Jeff from Bhattarahalli in K.R. Puram and headed toward the city. On the way Jeff asked Santosh to stop as he had to pick up his friends including a woman. Santosh objected but later obliged.

Trouble began as soon as the car began to move. The trio, who were drunk, created a ruckus and attacked Santosh when he objected to their behaviour. The trio forced him to drop them back home and refused to pay the charges.

Santosh later got himself admitted to a hospital before filing a complaint with the K.R. Puram police. The police have taken up a case and efforts are on to nab the trio.