Bus services to Tamil Nadu are likely to resume on Wednesday. The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation is in talks with its counterparts and government officials.

“We are negotiating with the Tamil Nadu government. Issues like protection of buses are being discussed. Services will resume once we get the required clearance,” Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said.

On Tuesday, talks were held with many departments of the Tamil Nadu government. “We have reached out to them and are awaiting their response. People travelling between the two States have suffered enough, and the KSRTC must restart services as soon as possible,” said Rajender Kumar Kataria, Managing Director, KSRTC.

The KSRTC operates over 250 bus schedules to Tamil Nadu. Rising tensions over the release of Cauvery water has resulted in an estimated loss of Rs. 50 crore to the corporation. Passengers have been forced to alight at the State border and walk over to Tamil Nadu.

While the date of resuming services was not officially announced, sources said they were likely to begin on Wednesday.