A 55-year-old conductor with the BMTC was killed after a truck ran over him in Jalahalli cross on Sunday.

The bus, which was on its way to Peenya from Majestic, was struck at Jalahalli junction due to traffic at around 6. 30 a.m.

The driver asked Shivalingaiah to get down so that he could reverse the vehicle to proceed on the service road.

Shivalinaiah got down from the bus and was helping the driver to reverse when a speeding truck knock him down, killing him on the spot.

Sensing trouble, the truck driver abandoned the vehicle and sped away.

The Peenya traffic police rushed to the spot and shifted the body for post-mortem before seizing the truck.

The police are on a look out for the truck driver.