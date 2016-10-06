For more than four hours on Wednesday, muffled wails of the trapped rang in the rubble of the collapsed building at Bellandur.

As the building fell, three persons were trapped in the cellar underneath the ground floor of the five-storey structure. Cries of help were heard through the afternoon, as teams of emergency services personnel attempted to rescue them.

The building toppled, the lower floors were compressed and remained unstable. Heavy machines could not be used to pull away the concrete as there was a sense that the fragile columns will give way. Personnel from the Fire and Emergency Services, National Disaster Management Force and State Disaster Management Force formed teams to remove concrete slabs that had fallen on the labourers. The teams attempted to reach the labourers from the front and rear of the building.

Through the cracks, oxygen was delivered to the three labourers; while field medical teams from private hospitals stood on guard. “Though they were stuck, the cavity acted like an air pocket. The building was unstable through the operations, and rescue workers had to dig out the rubble by hand,” said M.N. Reddi, Director-General of Police (Fire and Emergency Services).

Sameer, Radhe and Dipankar — all aged between 18 and 20 and hailing from Midnapore in West Bengal — were eventually rescued around 5 p.m.

There were around 15 labourers working at the construction site, of which eight managed to run away as soon as the building started to tilt. Seven others, including an 8-year-old boy who was the son of a labourer, were immediately rescued and sent to a hospital nearby. One person is said to have suffered serious injuries, but is currently out of danger, according to Sakra World Hospital where the injured were admitted.

It was sheer luck that the building collapsed on to a road when no one was walking or traversing through, while much of the building fell onto a vacant plot. “The road is generally busy, and it was sheer luck that the building fell when no one was on the road. Even the man who had parked his car close to the building had gone to an adjacent house,” said K.M. Balakrishna, a real estate agent who was metres away as the building fell.

Bengaluru Development Minister K.J. George announced Rs. 5 lakh compensation for the families of the deceased, while assuring that the State government would foot medical expenses of the injured.

Escaped within inches of death

Around noon, just before they were to take their lunch break, a loud sound — like sticks crackling — emanated from the columns of the building.

Bishnu P. Mahiti (20), who was laying granite tiles on the top floor, was thrown off balance as the building tilted towards its left. Before he could react, the entire building had toppled, and the fragile roof above fell on Bishnu. “I managed to push aside the concrete rubble. But, by then I had suffered bruises to my hands and legs,” said Bishnu, who migrated from Midnapore district of West Bengal.

At the ground floor of the building, Aditya Pramanik managed to flee before the walls collapsed all around him. However, in the melee, he suffered injuries to his legs.

Timeline:

12.30 p.m.: The lower columns of an under-construction five-storey building collapse. The building topples, killing a security guard of a neighbouring apartment, crushing a parked car, and killing a stray dog

1 p.m.: Six labourers rescued with minor injuries. They were rescued primarily from the top floors or had escaped from the ground floor

4.30 p.m.: Three labourers rescued

6 p.m.: One body recovered, while officials spot one more body under a beam

10 p.m.: Rescue operations toned down

Previous incidents:

November 26, 2013: Five people, including a two-year-old girl ,were killed after a dilapidated building at Jayakrishnappa Compound in Adugodi, off Hosur Road, collapses

October 23, 2008: Four workers were injured as a tower of Prestige Shantiniketan came down crashing. Portion of 14 floors collapsed