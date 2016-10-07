The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and personnel from the Fire and Emergency Services, on Friday, recovered the sixth body from under the rubble of the five-storey, under-construction building that collapsed at Bellandur here. The body was recovered around 12.45 p.m., taking the death toll in the accident that occurred on Wednesday to six. The deceased has been identified as 23-year-old Srikrishna.

NDRF personnel leading the search operations said enquiries with rescued labourers from the building had left a total of three labourers missing and unaccounted for. "Of the three said to be missing, two bodies were recovered late on Thursday night. The body of the third labourer was recovered on Friday afternoon. With this, all the labourers in the building during the accident have now been accounted for and it is unlikely that anymore bodies will be found," the NDRF personnel said.