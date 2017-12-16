Budding artists showcase talent with a riot of colour

more-in

The regional finals of The Hindu Young World Competition 2017-2018 was held at Army Public School on K. Kamaraj Road on Saturday. In all, 480 children from schools across the city participated in the event presented by Thyrocare.

The contest was in two categories — junior (classes 4 to 6) and senior (classes 7 to 9). Night at the local festival, water sports, and if non-living things come alive were topics for juniors, while family holiday in the mountains, world without borders and corruption-free India were topics for seniors.

Deeksha M.N., a student of Kendriya Vidyalaya, MG Railway Colony, bagged the first prize in the junior category. The class 6 student said she attends painting classes regularly at school and started learning sketching and painting at an early age. Shreyan Panda, a class 4 student of BGS NPS, bagged the second prize, while Suhana of Army Public School, K. Kamaraj Road, won the third prize.

In the senior category, the first prize went to S. Ravikumar of Bunts’ Sangha RNS Vidyaniketana, Vijayanagar. He chose the topic family holiday in the mountains. “I visualised a recent holiday trip to Pollachi near Coimbatore and recreated it on the drawing sheet. The temples, dams, reserve forests in around Pollachi and the scenic landscape unfolded in front of my eyes,” he said. The class 9 student said he enjoys painting and learnt scribble art from an early age. Khushi Yadav, class 8 student of Army Public School, K. Kamaraj Road, received the second prize, while Aishpriya of Army Public School, PRTC, took the third prize.

The winners received merit certificates, trophies from The Hindu and goodies from sponsors. Artist Ramesh Katti was the chief guest at the valedictory function. He said each colour has a meaning and children needed to understand it. “Paint for yourself and practice regularly. Through painting, you can give expression to your emotions and feelings,” Mr. Katti said. M.V. Balasubramanyam, deputy general manager and zonal head, Corporation Bank, was the guest of honour. Senior faculty members at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishat Babu Jattakar and V. R.C. Shekar, were the adjudicators. The guests gave away the prizes to the winners.

All students received participation certificates. Arrow Publications was the knowledge partner. Corporation Bank was the regional partner, Bejois the beverage partner, Naturo the snacks partner, and Army Public School the venue partner.

Winners of consolation prizes

Junior category: Prerana N.R., Siddaganga Public School; Akash P., Florence High School; Swathi J., Amara Jyothi Public School; Chaithra Y., National Public School, Yelahanka; C.S. Prathyusha, Army Public School; Saiprapti Joshi, National Public School, Yelahanka; Abhavya, National Public School, Yelahanka.

Senior category: Farhan A. Khan, Prasiddhi School; Bindu S. Patil, Bunts’ Sangha RNS Vidyaniketana; Devika G., NPS; Gayathri T.B., Cluny Convent School; Amrutha Pataay, NCPE; Rakshith D., Deccan International School; C. Jamubathu Reddy, KV, ASC.