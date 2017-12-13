BTM Layout PG owner murdered

more-in

The owner of a paying guest accommodation for men in BTM Layout was found murdered.

The murder of Tirumala Reddy, 58, came to light on Wednesday morning when his son called on him.

According to the police, a cook, Shivashankar (25), who was working in the PG, is missing. On Tuesday night, he had a heated argument with Reddy over money owed to him.

Police said the family had not conducted a background check of the cook. Mico Layout police have seized a knife used in committing the crime.

Reddy’s son and wife run another PG in the same locality.