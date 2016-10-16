Bharatiya Janata Party State president B.S. Yeddyurappa on Saturday interacted with several NRIs in the U.S. via videoconferencing and asked them to help bring the party back to power in the State.

Mr. Yeddyurappa appealed to them to visit their native districts in Karnataka in the next Assembly elections to campaign for the party like what they did for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said the party had already taken up the task of preparing a blueprint on the development works to be taken up by it if comes to power.

Mr. Yeddyurappa assured them that the BJP was committed to taking up infrastructure development works in the State.