A book titled ‘Beluru Halebidu Shilpakala Samrajya’, comprising photographs captured by Pundaleeka Kalliganuru on the sculptures in Belur and Halebeedu, will be released on September 18 at 10 a.m. at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishat. Brought out by Kikkeri Publications, the book will be released by renowned historian Sha.Settar. A host of dignitaries, including Go.Ru.Channabasappa, president of the Akhila Bharata Sharana Sahitya Parishat, scholar M.H. Krishna, chairman of the Karnataka Lalitakala Academy M.S.Murthy will take part in the event.

