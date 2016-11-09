Rescued bonded labourers at the ‘After Care graduation’ programme organised by International Justice Mission at SCM House on Tuesday. Photo: V. Sreenivasa Murthy

77 of them met to discuss their stories

Three years ago, trapped in an endless cycle of debt, Ramesh from Bagepalli thought his life would forever be confined to a brick factory in Devanahalli. He never imagined becoming a community leader, warning fellow villagers against businesspersons who force people into bonded labour.

On Tuesday, 77 persons, who had been forced into bonded labour met at SCM House, near the BBMP head office, to gauge how their lives have changed over the last two years after being rescued. They underwent counselling, skills training and received government identity cards and certificates... all to ensure that they were not sucked back into the system of bonded labour.

These people and their families were forced into working in stone quarries, brick kilns, small-scale factories, vegetable and flower farms, and sugarcane fields.

As they exchanged stories at an ‘After Care graduation’ programme organised by International Justice Mission, it became clear that they cherished their new-found freedom.

“Now I drive a tractor in my village and I have never been happier,” says Ramesh. At the time of his rescue, his Rs. 1.65 lakh loan, which he took along with his brother’s family, had ballooned to over Rs. 3.6 lakh despite being forced to churn out 1,000 bricks a day.

Shivamma, who escaped over 4.5 years of torture and beatings, now works as a daily wager.

Siri Gauri, Superintendent of Police, Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of the CID, said the cycle will end only when villagers get access to easy finance. “By having better contacts between banks, government and citizens, people will not have to take loans from people who force them into bonded labour,” she said.