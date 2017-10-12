Body of auto driver found

more-in

The Kaggalipura police on Thursday, with the help of fire and emergency service personnel, recovered the body of 26-year-old at Gantaka Doddi off Kanakapura Main Road. He was dragged away by an overflowing stream around 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Santosh and a friend, along with two minor girls, had gone to Kaggalipura in an autorickshaw for a picnic. A stream in the area was overflowing due to the recent spate of heavy trains. Unable to manoeuvre through the gushing water, Santosh asked the two girls to get down from the auto and move to safety. Along with his friend Vijay, Santosh tried to push the autorickshaw through the water. But both men were dragged away by the stream.

The girls ran to a nearby village to get help. Villagers were able to rescue Vijay, who had managed to climb on to the branch of a tree.

The Kaggalipura police, who had arrived at the spot by then, summoned the fire and emergency service personnel who recovered Santosh’s body. Efforts are on to trace the autorickshaw, police said.