It will start on busy routes before moving on to matching demand

For years, citizens have been asking for a robust public transport system at night, and the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has finally responded. BMTC is getting ready to start services that will operate till 1 a.m. next week. It plans to introduce more such services on busy routes.

Returning home at night has been a major headache for commuters who depend on public transport. With autos overcharging and a far than stellar safety record of cabs, most people who don’t own a vehicle have to plan ahead when travelling at night. BMTC buses continue to be the most preferred option but a lack of buses after 10 p.m. creates problems for residents of faraway suburbs.

Rohit Singh, a student of a college on Hessaraghatta Road, says, “Getting a bus back to our college after 9 p.m. is impossible. The last bus from Kempegowda Bus Station is at 8.50. At times, we have paid up to Rs 800 for a journey of around 20 kilometers by auto or cab.”

Based on a long-standing demand and their own studies, the BMTC took a decision to extend its services in two phases. “In areas where the demand is less, like Mysuru Road and Magadi Road, we will operate services till 11 or 11.30 p.m. In areas where there is demand, we will operate services till 1 a.m.,” a senior BMTC official said.

It is most likely to operate services till 1 a.m. on the 12 high-density corridors identified by civic officials. “There is a demand for buses till late night at K.R. Puram, on Hosur road, Yeshwantpur, Hebbal and Marathahalli. This will be helpful for people who work late evenings or start early,” the official said.

Plans to expand night services to 100

Initially, all five divisions of the BMTC, based on geographical location, will be asked to contribute 10 buses each to run these night services. Over the next two months, another 10 buses will be added, pushing the total to 100.

Besides extending services at night till 1 a.m., these buses will also start leaving Majestic station earlier than 6 a.m. “Many people come from the railway station to KBS bus stand to catch buses to various parts of the city. We will cater to them by operating from 4 a.m. onwards instead of 5.30-6 a.m. as is the norm now,” the official said.

This effectively means that the BMTC services will be non-operational for just three hours in a 24-hour time period every day.

Staff Reporter

For a corporation which has not added any new buses this year so far and scrapped 120 vehicles in the last financial year, the starting of night services has been achieved through a measure of planning and utilisation of available resources.

“In the North Division, we have managed to double the number of schedules to 20 with the same 10 buses by changing the shift timings,” a senior BMTC official said.

BMTC operates three types of services — the general shift, shift outing and night halts. The fourth type — night services — will operate as a result of fine tuning the general shift timings. “The timing of the general shift has been changed from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.. This will allow buses which return at five to be put back on the roads to operate night services, which will begin at 6 p.m. with a new crew,” the official explained.

An increase in the number of kilometers operated is expected to improve the fleet utilisation rate.

People Speak

“Night services are a very good idea for those who cannot spend on a cab every day to get home. I finish work at 11 p.m. regularly and would definitely use the bus if it is available,” says Riya Gupta who works on Bannerghatta Road.

“Many people who reach the city by rail or flight can take a bus to Kempegowda station and then board buses to various parts of the city,” says Kaushik Chatterjee, a resident of Indiranagar.

New routes

Last week, the BMTC introduced 10 services that will operate till 11 p.m.

Bus No. | Route | Last bus

250-W | KBS to Chikkabanawara | 10:00 pm

248 | KR Market to Jalahalli Cross | 10:40 pm

290 E | Shivajinagar bus station to Yelahanka | 10:20 pm

401-K | Yelahanka to Kengeri | 08:25 pm

K2 | Hebbal to MCTC bus station | 09:15 pm

410 | Jalahalli Cross to Bommanahalli | 10:15 pm

500 QP | Hebbal to KR Puram | 10:20 pm

258 B | KBS to Nelamangala | 09:20 pm

500 DG | Central Silk Board to Nelamangala | 08:15 p.m.