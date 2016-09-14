Mass transport in the city was either suspended or there was minimal service on Tuesday.

Metro services resumed only at 7.15 p.m. Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) operated just 1,000 schedules, just 15 p.c. of its regular schedules.

Officials said infrequent services were run to Hosur Road, Yelahanka, Magadi Road, and to the airport. There were no bus services from depots in Mysuru Road, which remained under curfew, while, the Satellite Bus Station — where a T.N.-based restaurant chain was targeted on Monday — was cordoned off with platoons of policemen stationed there. Only a few commuters ventured to Kempegowda Bus Station, where services were minimal. BMTC officials said they would decide on increasing services on Wednesday, depending on the law and order situation. Metro officials said services will resume on Wednesday.

Bengaluru-Mysuru bus service resumes

Bus services between Mysuru and Bengaluru resumed on Tuesday. Around 9 p.m., nearly 20 buses heading towards Kerala through Mysuru were sent from the city under police protection.