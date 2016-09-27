It was the turn of buses operated by the BMTC and KSRTC to go under the scanner of the Transport Department on Monday, and the results were not too good. Officials cancelled the fitness certificates of five BMTC buses and one KSRTC bus for flouting pollution limits and other rules. “We checked 15 buses near Majestic bus stand on Monday afternoon. The drive was taken up after we noticed several BMTC buses emitting black smoke. A machine to measure the amount of suspended particulate matter in the emissions was used. Cases were booked on the basis of the readings,” a senior official said.

BMTC operates over 6,000 buses and has several measures to identify polluting buses.