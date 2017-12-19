BMRCL to develop public space at Indiranagar

more-in

After the success of the Rangoli Metro Art Centre on M.G. Road, which is one of the most vibrant and extensively used public spaces in the city, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is going to try something similar near the Indiranagar Metro station.

An open plot at the intersection of CMH Road and 100 feet road is going to be converted into a public space. The land belongs to BMRCL and has been lying unused ever since the train service started. Over the years, the open space has turned into a garbage dump, and the site has been overrun by tall grass and weeds.

BMRCL wants to put this prime property to good use. “The city has lost a lot of its open spaces. This plot can be converted into a useful public space. We have invested a lot on the land and don't want it to be encroached. Rangoli Metro Art Centre has been very successful and is a vibrant space today. We want Indiranagar to have a similar public space,” said U.A. Vasanth Rao, spokesperson, BMRCL.

The open space, measuring close to 20,000 square feet, is expected to have eateries, a walking track, seating arrangement and a small play area for children. “We want to turn it into a space where people can hang out for a few hours. We are planning to call the space Metro Social. While most of the area will be used for the public space, we will leave some for Metro-related work,” he said.

It also makes financial sense for the BMRCL to develop the land. “The eateries will pay rent for operating from the space. A plan will be finalised once an agency is selected for developing the space,” he added.

A tender has been floated for the project and is expected to be finalised by January.

After Indiranagar, BMRCL is planning to replicate the project to other metro stations. “We will be looking at the feasibility of such projects in other stations too,” said Mr. Rao.

The Jayanagar Metro station is likely to be the next on the list.