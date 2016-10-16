Keeping out:Defence personnel continue building a fence around the property, which they claim belongs to them.— Photo: V. Sreenivasa Murthy

The tussle between the defence forces and Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) over a parcel of land continues. Defence authorities have continued with fencing the land near the Police Parade Grounds on Cubbon Road despite BMRCL last week producing an interim order from the High Court directing that it be allowed to use the land.

The issue cropped up last Saturday when the fencing work began barely a day after the BMRCL secured the interim order.

Armed with this order, BMRCL had, at the time, convinced defence authorities to allow them to cut through the wire in order to be able to access the land.

While defence authorities have left the entry-exit points untouched, BMRCL officials said that the ongoing fencing work is a hindrance. “As of today (October 15), they continue fencing of the land, which is causing logistical issues. We are left with no option but to approach the court for relief as per the law,” a BMRCL official said.

Defence authorities did not respond to queries from The Hindu . Last week, a letter from the office of the Commandant of Pioneer Corps Training Centre to BMRCL said that entry/exit access would be provided on a ‘temporary’ basis till completion of work.

According to BMRCL, the land was handed over to them by the State government in 2009 and has been used for storage and maintenance related work for the north-south line of Phase 1 of Namma Metro.

However, the armed forces claim the land as their own and have put up signboards to this effect along the stretch.

