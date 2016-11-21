In the days following the demonetisation of Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 notes, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) saw an increase in the number of top- up for its smart cards. BMRCL spokesperson U.A. Vasanth Rao said that this was because the corporation was accepting old denomination notes. “Every day the revenue we earn through our smart card top-ups is about Rs. 20 lakh to Rs. 25 lakh. During one of the days after demonetisation, we saw that this figure had touched Rs. 45 lakh. This was because we were accepting old notes and allowing top-ups of Rs. 1,000,” Mr. Rao said.