Has received more than 1,000 emails so far

Bengaluru: While citizens have criticised the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) for giving only two days to voice their opinion on the steel flyover, Namma Metro has extended the deadline for the public to share their views on the nine possible routes to the airport.

In September, nine possible routes along with the costs involved and the alignment maps had been put up on the BMRCL website with an invitation to the public for comments and suggestions. Till date, it has received 1,210 suggestions. As emails were pouring in every day, even after the October 22 deadline, officials said BMRCL decided to extend the deadline till the end of the month.

“We will go through all the response to find out which route is the most preferred by the public,” a senior official said. However, the official said that since the responses received so far had not been categorised, it was not possible to say which option is the current favourite.

Five of the proposed routes are extensions of the Nagawara line which is part of Phase II that connects Gottigere on Bannerghatta Road to Nagawara via Jayadeva flyover and M.G. Road. Other possible routes begin from Yeshwantpur, M.G. Road (via Mehkri Circle) and K.R. Puram. The alternatives include connectivity to Hebbal, Yelahanka and Yelahanka Old Town.

Sanjeev Dyamannavar, urban commute expert, said, “In my opinion, the best option would be the route connecting Bannerghatta Road (Gottigere) to the airport via Nagawara and Bagalur. It will make a huge difference as the distance between Bannerghatta Road and Nagawara is around 28 km. The airport is another 21 km away, which is a large distance.”

Others feel that BMRCL should carry out additional studies at the airport to find out where the maximum number of passengers are headed.

Ashwin Mahesh, urbanist, says, “They should do more demographic studies. This kind of public consultation seems like an illusion to keep people interested in the the Metro instead of other options like the Commuter Rail.”

There is also a sizeable lot which feels that direct connectivity to a major rail station would be more beneficial.

K.N. Krishnaprasad, a retired government official, said, “According to me, the airport link must originate at the centre of the city. Majestic, if possible, or Yeshwantpur railway station would be a good alternative.”

Details of the options

* Longest option: 35 kilometres (Yeshwantpur-Yelahanka-Kannur-Bagalur-Airport)

* Route with maximum PHPDT (Peak Hour Peak Direction Traffic): Nagawara-Bellahalli-Kannur-Bagaluru-Airport

* Maximum Passenger Kilometre (PKM) per day: Nagawara-Kannur-Bagaluru-Airport

* Time for completion: Minimum 3 years, Maximum 4 years