Nursing professor attempted suicide alleging harassment from senior colleague

Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMRCI) has set up a three-member committee of doctors to probe the allegation of harassment by a nursing professor who attempted suicide on the institute premises recently.

Though the incident occurred on November 16, it came to light on Saturday when the Victoria Hospital police took a written statement from Mamata Veerabhadrappa (40), who had attempted to hang herself.

She was saved by students who heard the chair falling in the chambers and rushed in to enquire. Mamata was admitted immediately to the hospital and is said to be out of danger at the intensive care unit.

In her suicide note, Mamata has accused an assistant professor of harassing and humiliating her in front of colleagues and students. “She (the accused) abuses me before students and others faculties. Moreover, she defames me and accuses me of unethical activities,” reads the one-page note written in Kannada, which is addressed to the director of the institute. Mamata even shot a two-minute video from her mobile phone, explaining the “torture” by her senior colleague.

Hospital sources said the three-member committee would investigate into the matter. P.K. Devadas, director of the institute, said action would be taken based on the report submitted by the committee.

Meanwhile, the police said the accused had gone on leave and that they would summon her for the probe.