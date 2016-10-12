To mark World Sight Day on October 13, Project Vision, a non-government initiative, will organise a Blind Walk in the city. Sighted persons can experience what blindness is by participating in the 1-km blindfolded walk, which will begin at 3.30 p.m. at St. John’s Medical College Hospital and conclude at Forum Mall by 4.30 p.m. A cultural programme by visually challenged persons will follow. Deputy Commissioner of Police S.D. Sharanappa, (Bengaluru South) will flag-off the walk.For details visitwww.theprojectvision.org.

