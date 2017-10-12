Blackmail, rape: 5 held

more-in

The Anekal police have arrested five men who allegedly recorded a 20-year-old woman with her boyfriend and used the footage to blackmail and rape her over six months.

The incident came to light when her parents found out that she was pregnant.

According to the police, the accused — Murugesh, Rakesh, Vikas and Yatiraj — had recorded video footage of the victim with her boyfriend. They later contacted her and threatened to upload the video on social media if she did not submit to their demands. They raped and assaulted her for six months, say the police adding that her boyfriend, Ghouse, was aware of the abuse.

Based on the complaint, the police tracked the four men and arrested them on the charges of rape, blackmail and criminal intimidation. Ghouse has also been arrested for rape and concealing the crime.

In another incident, the J.B. Nagar police have arrested a 24-year-old man under POCSO for allegedly sexually assaulting his 13-year-old step-daughter. The accused has been identified as Ranjith, a native of Kerala who works in a bakery at Chandapura in Anekal, the police said.