The principal Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday sought the intervention of Governor Vajubhai R. Vala into the murder of RSS activist Rudresh, by advising the State government to hand over the inquiry to NIA.

The delegation of BJP leaders, led by party State president B.S. Yeddyurappa, alleged that seven RSS workers had been murdered and two had been attacked in the last three years in the State. They said there was a pattern and a “diabolical motive” behind the killings, and suspected “a nexus of Jihadists and Marxists”.

‘Vote-bank politics’

Accusing the members of Popular Front of India of involving in the cases, the delegation alleged that the Congress government was not keen on tracing the murderers as it was interested in vote-bank politics at the cost of the lives of activists.