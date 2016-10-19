The members of Tumakuru district unit of Bharatiya Janata Party staged a protest at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Tumakuru city today demanding that the investigation into the murder of BJP activist Rudresh be handed over to the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation).

Addressing the agitators, State vice-president of BJP Raitha Morcha, S.Shivaprasad, alleged that the law and order in the State has totally collapsed and that there is no protection for Hindus in the State. He alleged that Islamic fundamentalists organisations, Popular Front of India and Karnataka Forum for Dignity, are behind the murders of Kuttappa of Madikeri, Raju of Mysuru and Rudresh of Bengaluru. He demanded a ban on these organisations.

He also demanded the resignation of Home Minister G. Parameshwara and alleged that the State government is not taking this case seriously.

BJP leaders Jyothiganesh, Ranga Naik, C.N.Ramesh, Manjula, Geetha, Byatarange Gowda and others were present.