To stage statewide protest on November 8

Taking exception to the State government going ahead with celebrations of the birth anniversary of former Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan on November 10, the BJP has decided to stage a state-wide protest on November 8.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the State core committee, the party’s highest decision-making body, in Bengaluru on Tuesday. BJP State General Secretary Arvind Limbavali told reporters after the meeting that protests would be staged in all the district centres.

Yeddyurappa told to take everybody into confidence

Close on the heels of BJP State president B.S. Yeddyurappa getting a clean chit by the CBI Special Court, the party’s central leadership is learnt to have sent a clear instruction to him to take everybody into confidence while taking important decisions.

In this background, Tuesday's core committee meeting expressed dissatisfaction over serving show-cause notices to two detractors of Mr. Yeddyurappa without engaging them in conversation. Mr. Yeddyurappa is learnt to have agreed to talk to the two leaders.