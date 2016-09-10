The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday termed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s request for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention to resolve the inter-State row over sharing of the Cauvery waters as an “escapist move”.

In a statement here, BJP State president B.S. Yeddyurappa argued that the Prime Minister or the executive had little role to play at this juncture as the Supreme Court was seized of the matter.

He maintained that the Congress government’s attempt to rope in the Prime Minister was essentially to cover up its alleged “judicial bungling.” Now it has been “proved beyond doubt” that the State’s goodwill gesture offer to release 10,000 cusecs water on daily basis was “the sole reason for the present crisis.”

He also took exception to police lathi-charge on farmers near Krishnaraja Sagar during the bandh.

‘Playing with emotions’

Meanwhile, Janata Dal (S) State president H.D. Kumaraswamy accused the State government of “playing with the emotions of the people” on the Cauvery issue.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi, Mr. Kumaraswamy said: “The State government is trying to say that the State’s counsel Fali Nariman told the apex court on his own about the possibility of water release to Tamil Nadu. Unless the State government furnished him the required statistics and gave directions, how did the counsel on his own make such a submission?” Mr. Kumaraswamy sought to know.