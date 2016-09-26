Members of the district unit of Bharatiya Janata Party Raitha Morcha took out a protest march from Town Hall Circle to the Deputy Commissioner’s office here today and tried to lay siege to the office demanding waiver of loans taken by farmers. They were arrested and released later.

Hundreds of agitators shouted slogans against the State government and demanded the waiver as the district is facing severe drought. They also demanded water to the farm crops and horticultural crops which are withering due to lack of rains for the second consecutive year; payment of incentive to farmers at Rs.4 per litre of milk which is pending for the past six months in the district, amounting to Rs.38 crore; waiver of loans of farmers who have given land to the solar park in Pavagada taluk; and three-phase power supply to pumpsets for at least 10 hours.

Former Minister Renukacharya, MLA Suresh Gowda, S. Shiva Prasad and others were present.