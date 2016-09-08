The members of the district unit of Bharatiya Janata Party staged a protest at the Town Hall Circle in Tumakuru city on Thursday against the State government for releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

The agitators including former Minister S. Shivanna shouted slogans against the government for not representing the State properly in the Supreme Court in the Cauvery case.

Mr. Shivanna said that when the people of the State do not have water to drink where is the question of giving water to Tamil Nadu to carry out agricultural activities. He said the rains have failed and for the past two years the State is reeling under drought and facing severe scarcity of drinking water.

The protesters formed a human chain, blocking the road for half-an-hour and burnt tyres. Then they took out a protest march to the Deputy Commissioner’s office.