Bengaluru

BJP MP seeks arms licence

Shobha Karandlaje claims threat to her life

Claiming that she faced a threat to her life, BJP leader and Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Shobha Karandlaje recently applied for arms licence.

Ms. Karandlaje told The Hindu that she had sent in her application to the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner. She said she took the decision in the wake of “growing unrest in the State”. She, however, did not mention any specific threats received by her.

“I do not want to talk about any specific instance. I took the decision in the wake of some of the recent incidents witnessed in the State. I sent in my application to the Commissioner a few days ago,” she said.

Ms. Karandlaje had accused the government of mishandling the Paresh Mesta case. She had also alleged that the forensic and post-mortem reports were manipulated.

Printable version | Dec 16, 2017 10:30:16 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/bjp-mp-seeks-arms-licence/article21823420.ece

© The Hindu