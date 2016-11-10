'Tipu jayanti' dividing society, say protestors

Members of the Bharatiya Janata Party led by State president B.S. Yeddyurappa stated a protest in front of Town Hall today opposing Tipu Jayanti celebrations by the State government.

The protestors, wearing black badges, shouted slogans against the government staying that it was illegal to celebrate the jayanti of Tipu who was “anti-Hindu.” They accused the State government of dividing society through the celebrations and demanded that it should be stopped immediately.

Traffic movement was disrupted for sometime as hundreds of protestors thronged the venue.