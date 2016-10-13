A delegation of BJP leaders led by Union Minister Ananth Kumar called on Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday ahead of the meeting of Chief Ministers of the Mahadayi riparian States on October 21.

The delegation comprising Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Jagadish Shettar and Pralhad Joshi, Dharwad MP, appealed to Mr. Fadnavis to help resolve the dispute through talks with a humanitarian approach as the project was aimed at providing drinking water to the parched areas in Karnataka.

Meanwhile, BJP State unit president B.S. Yeddyurappa has said that the proposed meeting of Chief Ministers will be fruitful only if the Opposition leaders of the respective States are also invited to it.