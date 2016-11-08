A 20-year-old motorcyclist was charred to death and the pillion rider severely injured following a collision with a private school bus near Attibele check-post on Monday morning. The impact caused a fuel leak in the bike which caught fire. There were no children in the bus.

The bike rider, Satish, was engulfed in flames. His friend, Karthik, fell away from the bike and sustained multiple injuries. Satish, a resident of Hosur, worked in a private firm at Electronics City. He was heading to work when the accident took place around 8.15 a.m.

The bus driver had exited a nearby school to pick up students. He was at a gap between the divider on the highway, waiting to take a U-turn. According to the police, Satish overtook a truck and rammed into the bus. “He was wearing a helmet, but sustained head injuries due to the fall. He died instantly. The fire engulfed his body,” said a police officer.

The Attibele police have arrested the bus driver and seized the bus.