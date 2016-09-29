In the biggest seizure so far in Karnataka, officials of the Investigation Directorate of the Income Tax Department have seized unaccounted for cash of around Rs. 43 crore from the D.K. Audikesavulu Group of entities, which include Vydehi Medical College and Hospital and Mallya Hospital in Bengaluru.

The search operations began last Friday at various educational, business and residential premises of the group, located in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Delhi, sources said. The money was found to have been collected during admissions to the respective medical colleges.

Describing the seizure as “unprecedented”, sources said a large number of incriminating documents and other evidence have been collected and they have led to the immediate disclosure of unaccounted for income of over Rs. 265 crore.