Rapid Action Force personnel stand guard outside Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna (Bengaluru city) Railway Station on Thursday, and protesters being detained by the police in front of the station.— PhotoS: V. Sreenivasa Murthy

Railway services were barely affected as the police foiled attempts to enforce a Statewide call to block trains on Thursday as a part of the protest against the Supreme Court’s order to State on releasing water to Tamil Nadu.

Security had been tightened at all railway stations in anticipation of protests.

In Bengaluru, activists, including Vatal Nagaraj and Sa. Ra. Govind, were detained as they attempted to barge into Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna (Bengaluru city) Railway Station. Similarly, protests were foiled in Mandya and Mysuru.

In Kolar, protesters belonging to various Kannada outfits managed to stop the Kolar–Bangapet train for a few minutes before they were detained.

The protesters demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi intervene in the matter and avoid “injustice” being meted out to farmers of Karnataka.