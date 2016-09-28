The next time you want to reach one of the gates of the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), you may not have to deal with the traffic bottlenecks at the airport. Reason: airport operator Bangalore International Airport Ltd. (BIAL) has introduced new traffic arrangements for those arriving and departing from the airport to streamline the traffic movement.

The departure and arrival gates have now been organised into zones and separated with different routes leading to them by a walkway.

This will help avoid traffic bottlenecks as the earlier routes for pick up and departure were the same. The new routes will be applicable for both cabs and private vehicles.

Diversions

Vehicle drop off traffic flow: The route for passenger drop-off remains unchanged.

Vehicle pick up traffic flow: Continue straight instead of turning left at main access road towards the parking lots, drive past the parking lots and take a left turn at the traffic signal to reach arrival gates 11-13 in the terminal.