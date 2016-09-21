Bhaskar Rao claims ‘protection’ in law from prosecution

The former Lokayukta, Y. Bhaskar Rao, could not have been prosecuted as there is a “protection” in law from initiation of civil and criminal proceedings against both sitting and former judges, and those who act like judges under different legal forums.

This was the primary argument submitted by the advocate on behalf of Mr. Rao, who is a former Chief Justice of the High Court of Karnataka, questioning the legality of the charge sheet filed against him by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the bribery and extortion scandal in the Lokayukta.

Senior counsel S.M. Chandrashekar, appearing for Mr. Rao, contended that Section 3 of the Judges (Protection) Act, 1985, and Section 18 of the Karnataka Lokayukta Act extends protection to Mr. Rao from civil and criminal proceedings in connection with the acts committed in discharging his duties.

When Justice Anand Byrareddy, before whom the petition filed by Mr. Rao came up for hearing, asked whether the law protects illegalities committed by a former judge, Mr. Chandrashekar said that Mr. Rao was not prosecuted for illegalities but for “omission” in discharging his duties.

While pointing out that Mr. Rao was chargesheeted for allegedly “not taking action” in connection with the complaints of bribery and extortion within Lokayukta, the senior counsel argued that the State government had set up the SIT, which had filed the charge sheet, based on the recommendations made by Mr. Rao, who was the then Lokayukta, to conduct a probe on the complaints.

Further hearing has been adjourned till Wednesday owing to paucity of time and as the counsel for Mr. Rao sought time to produce additional documents.

